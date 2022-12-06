Newcastle United's latest PIF-linked commercial partnership further hinted in Saudi Arabia
Newcastle United have been displaying logos of yet another Saudi Arabian company in recent weeks.
With Newcastle’s squad currently in Riyadh for a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia, advertising boards showing Saudi Telecom Company (STC) have been on display. STC’s logo was also shown on advertising boards at St James’s Park during United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea last month.
STC are based in Riyadh and are owned by Saudi Arabia’s government. Newcastle’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, own a majority stake in the telecommunications provider.
Although no partnership between STC and Newcastle has been officially announced, an agreement is in place to feature the company’s logo on pitchside and interview advertising boards while the club are out in Saudi Arabia.
The Magpies have partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier airline SAUDIA for the trip with the squad travelling via the airline.
Discussing the new partnership, Newcastle’s new chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focused on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.
“We are delighted to partner with SAUDIA as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022/23 English Premier League Season”.
Newcastle also have an ongoing sleeve sponsorship deal with Noon.com, another high-profile company in Saudi Arabia. The club are currently looking to secure a front of shirt sponsor for the 2023-24 season having negotiated an early exit from their deal with FUN88.