With Newcastle’s squad currently in Riyadh for a warm weather training camp in Saudi Arabia, advertising boards showing Saudi Telecom Company (STC) have been on display. STC’s logo was also shown on advertising boards at St James’s Park during United’s 1-0 win over Chelsea last month.

STC are based in Riyadh and are owned by Saudi Arabia’s government. Newcastle’s owners, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, own a majority stake in the telecommunications provider.

STC advertising board in the background at St James's Park during Newcastle United's 1-0 win over Chelsea in November as Bruno Guimaraes watches on (photo: Getty)

Although no partnership between STC and Newcastle has been officially announced, an agreement is in place to feature the company’s logo on pitchside and interview advertising boards while the club are out in Saudi Arabia.

The Magpies have partnered with Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier airline SAUDIA for the trip with the squad travelling via the airline.

Discussing the new partnership, Newcastle’s new chief commercial officer Peter Silverstone said: “Whilst Newcastle United is on an exciting and ambitious journey to grow our global reach and fanbase, we are also very focused on growing our fan base and following in Saudi Arabia and the rest of the Middle East.

“We are delighted to partner with SAUDIA as our official tour airline partner, and we look forward to working with them during our trip to Riyadh and for the remainder of the 2022/23 English Premier League Season”.

Eddie Howe being interviewed on NUFC TV (screenshot of NUFC TV)