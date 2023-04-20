Newcastle United's major injury worry and 'unfair' Aston Villa criticism - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast episode focuses on how Newcastle United can react from Aston Villa disappointment when they host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.
On our latest episode, Joe Buck and Miles Starforth reflect on Newcastle United’s disappointing defeat to Aston Villa and how the team can bounce back when they face Tottenham Hotspur at St James’ Park. The Magpies have been boosted by the return of Miguel Almiron but are sweating over the fitness of Allan Saint-Maximin who has missed their last two outings.
Newcastle United Women’s victory over Bradford City is also discussed as 24,000 fans watched Becky Langley’s take one step towards promotion.
