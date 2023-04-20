News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United star that impressed for Under-21’s handed first-team training boost

Newcastle United are preparing for their huge game with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

By Joe Buck
Published 20th Apr 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

The Magpies know that a win at the weekend would see them move six points ahead of Spurs with a game in hand over one of their main rivals for a Champions League spot. Although Newcastle were defeated heavily by Aston Villa at the weekend, they have still taken 15 points from the last 18 available to them and are viewed as favourites to seal 4th place and return to European football’s premier competition.

Eddie Howe’s main injury concern heading into the weekend is Allan Saint-Maximin. The Frenchman is currently rehabilitating a hamstring injury but is expected to return to the first-team fold soon.

Unsurprisingly, Saint-Maximin wasn’t featured in the club’s most recent training video as the team prepared for the clash with Spurs. Miguel Almiron, who returned to action at Villa Park, was featured in training as he steps up his recovery from injury.

Harrison Ashby, who scored a wonderful goal for the Under-21’s during their win over Norwich City on Monday, also trained alongside the first-team. Ashby has yet to make an appearance for the senior side since joining from West Ham during the January transfer window but has featured in several of Howe’s match day squads.

The video ended with the team taking part in a penalty shootout, one that was won when Jamal Lewis snuck his effort home beyond a despairing Loris Karius. Moments earlier, Paul Dummett had missed for his side, giving Lewis the chance to seal a win.

Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)Newcastle United defender Harrison Ashby (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)
