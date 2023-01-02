Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka posts message to fans after recall from Manchester United
Martin Dubravka has posted a message to fans after being recalled by Newcastle United.
The goalkeeper has returned from a season-long loan at Manchester United. Dubravka, 33, had only made two cup appearances for Erik ten Hag’s side.
“Hi guys, I have been recalled from loan at Manchester United and will return to Newcastle,” Dubravka posted on Instagram.
“Although short, it has been an enjoyable experience in Manchester and I wish to sincerely thank all the coaches, staff, players and fans of MUFC for their warmth and support during my loan spell.
“Regarding Newcastle, I have been delighted to see the club make such an impressive start to the season! Newcastle is my home and I will be back to support the squad and the goalkeeping group for the second half of the season. As always I will give my all to the team and will contribute in any way that I can to hopefully a memorable season.”