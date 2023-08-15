Newcastle United's next transfer move amid Chelsea 'interest' and Man City hopes - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
Join Joe Buck and Dominic Scurr on the latest Mouth of the Tyne Podcast as they review Newcastle United’s superb win over Aston Villa in their opening Premier League game of the season. They also discuss all the latest news and transfer updates surrounding the club as Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall and Marc Cucurella are all linked with moves to St James' Park.
The Magpies currently sit top of the Premier League table following their 5-1 win over Aston Villa at the weekend. Goals from Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and a brace from Alexander Isak secured the win for Eddie Howe's side. Up next for Newcastle though is a daunting trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.
