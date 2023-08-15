Luton’s first match as a Premier League team ended in a 4-1 defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday. Whilst Carlton Morris was given the distinction of becoming the first player ever to net for the Hatters in the Premier League, goals from Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson sealed a comfortable victory for the Seagulls - one that saw them end the weekend only behind Newcastle United in the league table.

With just over a fortnight of the summer transfer window to go, Rob Edwards still has the opportunity to strengthen his squad to try and beat the drop this season and recent reports have suggested that they could move for former Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul. Krul currently plays for Championship side Norwich City but has been an unused substitute behind Angus Gunn in their opening two games of the season.

Krul, who has also played for Carlisle United and Brighton since moving to England and joining Newcastle in 2005, is reportedly set to undergo a medical at Luton with a view to joining the Hatters on a permanent basis - according to Football Insider.