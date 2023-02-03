Pope has now kept six clean-sheets in a row in the Premier League, a feat helped in no small part by his stunning save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park last time out - a save that has been named as January’s Premier League Save of the Month.

The former Clarets man, who won this award in August, has conceded just 11 goals this season and upon receiving the award, said: “I’m really happy. It’s a big award for the goalkeepers as we don’t get many.

Nick Pope's stop to deny Jean Philippe-Mateta has been named as January's Premier League Save of the Month (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

“[I wasn’t thinking] too much. As a goalkeeper you try and stay engaged in the game, especially when you don’t have much to do.