Newcastle United’s Nick Pope reacts after scooping second Premier League award
Newcastle United’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace will be remembered for one moment of brilliance.
Pope has now kept six clean-sheets in a row in the Premier League, a feat helped in no small part by his stunning save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park last time out - a save that has been named as January’s Premier League Save of the Month.
The former Clarets man, who won this award in August, has conceded just 11 goals this season and upon receiving the award, said: “I’m really happy. It’s a big award for the goalkeepers as we don’t get many.
“[I wasn’t thinking] too much. As a goalkeeper you try and stay engaged in the game, especially when you don’t have much to do.
“I hadn’t had lots to do that game but there was a little bit of a kerfuffle, can I say that? But there was just a shot out of nowhere and I was fortunate enough to tip it over.”