News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Newcastle United’s Nick Pope reacts after scooping second Premier League award

Newcastle United’s goalless draw against Crystal Palace will be remembered for one moment of brilliance.

By Joe Buck
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 3:07pm

Pope has now kept six clean-sheets in a row in the Premier League, a feat helped in no small part by his stunning save to deny Jean-Philippe Mateta at Selhurst Park last time out - a save that has been named as January’s Premier League Save of the Month.

Read More
Best fan photos as supercomputer predicts stunning Newcastle United, Leeds and E...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The former Clarets man, who won this award in August, has conceded just 11 goals this season and upon receiving the award, said: “I’m really happy. It’s a big award for the goalkeepers as we don’t get many.

Nick Pope's stop to deny Jean Philippe-Mateta has been named as January's Premier League Save of the Month (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“[I wasn’t thinking] too much. As a goalkeeper you try and stay engaged in the game, especially when you don’t have much to do.

“I hadn’t had lots to do that game but there was a little bit of a kerfuffle, can I say that? But there was just a shot out of nowhere and I was fortunate enough to tip it over.”

Premier LeaguePopeCrystal PalaceNick Pope