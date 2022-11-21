"Bruno’s just someone that, when I came to the club, was just really welcoming to me," Pope told talkSPORT. "He's just great in the dressing room in general. but someone who, when I came to the club, was really welcoming, welcomed me into the dressing room.

England goalkeepers Nick Pope, right, Aaron Ramsdale and Jordan Pickford.

"And I suppose from my time at Burnley, when there was a new born in the dressing room, if you like, we'd get you a little gift for the new dads – or the new family.

"That's just something I was used to doing I suppose, and it's great to be able to give that to him before the World Cup for him and his family.”

Pope and Guimaraes could face each other in the World Cup if England and Brazil progress through the knockout stages.

“Hopefully, if our paths meet, it'll be later down the line,” said Pope.

Pope and his team-mates are looking to leave a “legacy” by going all the way in the tournament.