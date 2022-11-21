Newcastle United's Nick Pope reveals Bruno Guimaraes gesture
Bruno Guimaraes is a class act on and off the pitch, according to Nick Pope.
Guimaraes, away with Brazil for the World Cup, helped Pope settle in at Newcastle United following the goalkeeper’s summer move from Burnley. And Pope, with England in Qatar, bought Guimaraes a gift when he became a dad last month.
"Bruno’s just someone that, when I came to the club, was just really welcoming to me," Pope told talkSPORT. "He's just great in the dressing room in general. but someone who, when I came to the club, was really welcoming, welcomed me into the dressing room.
Most Popular
"And I suppose from my time at Burnley, when there was a new born in the dressing room, if you like, we'd get you a little gift for the new dads – or the new family.
"That's just something I was used to doing I suppose, and it's great to be able to give that to him before the World Cup for him and his family.”
Pope and Guimaraes could face each other in the World Cup if England and Brazil progress through the knockout stages.
“Hopefully, if our paths meet, it'll be later down the line,” said Pope.
Pope and his team-mates are looking to leave a “legacy” by going all the way in the tournament.
Asked how far England could go in Qatar, the 30-year-old said: “You know, doing the same again, if not one more. That’s something the squad has spoken about – what a legacy we could leave. This is our opportunity, our time, so we want to make our mark.”