Newcastle United's players report back as fans react angrily to club tweet
Newcastle United’s players reported back for the start of pre-season training today.
They were welcomed back by Academy coaches Neil Redfearn and Ben Dawson, who have taken temporary charge following the exit of Rafa Benitez.
Jack Colback and Dwight Gayle – who spent last season out on loan – were among those who reported back to the club for fitness testing. Those players who have been on international duty this summer, including Miguel Almiron, will return later this month.
Newcastle tweeted photographs of a clutch of returning players with the captain “the lads are back!”. The tweet drew a negative reaction from fans angered by Benitez’s departure and the imminent sale of Ayoze Perez to Leicester City for £30million.
United head to China next week for the Premier League Asia Trophy, which also features Manchester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United.