Newcastle United’s predicted starting XI to face Manchester United as Eddie Howe makes three changes from Brentford win - photo gallery
Newcastle United face Manchester United on Sunday (2pm kick-off), aiming for three league victories in a row.
Eddie Howe’s side would go above their opponents with a win on Sunday, but to do that, they will have to win at a venue they have taken three points from just once in Premier League history.
Last weekend’s win over Brentford moved Newcastle temporarily into fifth after a very good start to the campaign with goals from Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes enough for the win at St James’s Park.
Following that win, Howe has a number of selection issues to deal with and following such a comprehensive win - will the head coach make any major changes to his starting side?
Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s trip to face Manchester United.
Do you agree with our selection? Follow us on social media and let us know your thoughts there.