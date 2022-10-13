Eddie Howe’s side would go above their opponents with a win on Sunday, but to do that, they will have to win at a venue they have taken three points from just once in Premier League history.

Last weekend’s win over Brentford moved Newcastle temporarily into fifth after a very good start to the campaign with goals from Miguel Almiron, Jacob Murphy and Bruno Guimaraes enough for the win at St James’s Park.

Following that win, Howe has a number of selection issues to deal with and following such a comprehensive win - will the head coach make any major changes to his starting side?

Here, we take a look at the starting XI Howe could name for Newcastle United’s trip to face Manchester United.

GK: Nick Pope Pope has been great in goal for Newcastle this season and although this isn't necessarily the Manchester United side of old, he will need to be on top form at Old Trafford on Sunday.

RB: Kieran Trippier Trippier was substituted against Brentford but there are hopes that this will not impact him ahead of Sunday's game. Newcastle's defence has been transformed since his arrival to the club - and that is not a coincidence.

CB: Fabian Schar The Swiss defender is part of the foundations of Howe's starting side as he continues to churn out consistent performances week in and week out. Schar knows what is required from him and will want to impress at Old Trafford against a dangerous Manchester United attack.

CB: Sven Botman The Dutchman has taken to Premier League football with ease and looks very comfortable in the heart of the defence, particularly alongside Schar as the pair begin to develop a very good partnership.