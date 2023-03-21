News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United's Premier League rivals appoint 75-year-old manager after latest sacking

Crystal Palace have quickly moved to appoint a new manager following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 09:04 GMT

The club has reappointed Roy Hodgson – who was in charge at Selhurst Park between 2017 and 2021 – as manager. Hodgson, the oldest manager in Premier League history, takes over a club which is lying 12th in the division – and just three points above the relegation zone – after a 12-match winless run.

The boyhood Palace fan said: “It’s a privilege to be asked to return to the club, which has always meant so much to me, and to be given the important task of turning the team’s fortunes around.

"Our sole objective now is to start winning matches, and to get the points necessary to ensure our Premier League status.”

Palace have drawn 0-0 twice with fifth-placed Newcastle in the Premier League this season. United also knocked the club out of the Carabao Cup thanks to a penalty shootout after another goalless draw.

New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson.
