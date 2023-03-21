News you can trust since 1849
Eddie Howe reveals Newcastle United player’s best position – and likely future role

Eddie Howe’s revealed Elliot Anderson’s best position – for now.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 06:54 GMT- 1 min read

Anderson replaced winger Allan Saint-Maximin in Friday night’s 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest – and the 20-year-old made a big impact from the left side. The midfielder had a goal controversially disallowed at the City Ground, where Alexander Isak netted late in each half to give the club a second successive Premier League victory.

Howe believes Anderson is at his most effective in the wide areas, but he feels he may suit a more central role in the future.

"I'd probably at this moment in time if I was to be pinned down to say his best position, I'd say wide,” said United’s head coach. “In the future, maybe more centrally. But I think that versatility is massive for us at the moment."

Anderson reacted to his disallowed goal on social media after the game. The Scotland Under-21 international said: “Huge win from the boys man. Gutted it hasn’t stood. Let’s carry this momentum on.”

Newcastle United's Elliot Anderson celebrates scoring a goal which was disallowed following a VAR check.
