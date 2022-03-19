Newcastle United's private Dubai training camp shows Eddie Howe's priority

And Newcastle United are getting a welcome change of scenery during a 16-gap in the club’s Premier League fixture list.

Newcastle’s players can rest and recuperate – and get in some warm weather training – after a tough few weeks on the field which culminated in away defeats to Everton and Chelsea. Those losses followed a nine-game unbeaten run which had taken the club out of the relegation zone.

The outlook remains far more positive, but Howe didn’t hide his disappointment at his team’s second-half performance against Everton on Thursday night.

“We will train (in Dubai),” said United’s head coach. “No (training) game planned currently. That’s not really my focus, and hasn’t been. Obviously, hugely disappointed at today’s result.”

United’s trip to Saudi Arabia helped the team prepare for an important run of games in February – Howe went on to be named manager of the month after his team won three and drew one of their four fixtures – and the hope is that this training camp will set the 14th-placed team up for a final push to Premier League safety.

The camp in Dubai, like the one in Jeddah, is closed to the media, unlike the club’s two very open mid-season trips to Spain in Rafa Benitez’s final two seasons at Newcastle.

At the time, Benitez was cleverly getting his message to fans out amid funding wrangles with owner Mike Ashley, who eventually sold the club to a powerful consortium led by Amanda Staveley late last year.

By contrast, Howe is being supported by the club’s new owners, and the club’s January signings have all made an impact. Clearly, Howe is prioritising his communication with his squad.

Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson, working their way back from injuries, have travelled to Dubai with their team-mates.

“Injured players are coming with us,” said Howe. “We’re trying to build a spirit and unity that we feel will be hugely important for the remaining games. All players will go.”

And when the squad arrives back on Tyneside, Trippier and Wilson, hopefully, will be that little bit closer to a first-team return.

