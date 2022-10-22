Newcastle United’s £13m deal praised as former Everton striker predicts ‘surprise’

Saha – who played for Newcastle on loan during 1998-99 season – believes ‘everything is possible’ for Eddie Howe’s side as it’s a club that can grow ‘very fast’.

The Magpies have been one of the Premier League’s in-form sides in 2022 and have made a strong start to the new Premier League season as they sit sixth in the table with the best defensive record in the division after 11 games.

“It sounds like everything is possible for Newcastle at the moment,” Saha said via BoyleSports. “They have an attractive way of playing but are also very solid at the back.”

Nick Pope of Newcastle United joins in with the celebrations as team mates Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier, Dan Burn and Fabian Schar celebrates their side's win after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on October 19, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The former Manchester United and Everton striker went on to praise the business done by Newcastle under new ownership, paying special mention to a certain Geordie defender who arrived at the club in January.

“Dan Burn has been a great signing, they've done really well,” Saha added. “If Newcastle can maintain their form after the World Cup, they will do really well and will surprise many teams.

"If they achieve European football, it will be a great season, anything above would be fantastic. Any domestic cups would be good if they're still in them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Newcastle is a club that can grow very fast, they showed some humility in the way they approached this season.”