The pre-season tour of Austria further highlighted Newcastle’s need to sign a winger and striker in order to pose more of a threat in the final third.

The Magpies have scored eight goals so far in pre-season though all of them have been netted by midfield players.

And Newcastle’s new sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly made at least six enquiries for attacking players so far this month.

Jack Harrison of Leeds United reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly between Leeds United and Blackpool at LNER Community Stadium on July 07, 2022 in York, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

The Athletic have reported that enquiries have been made for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby, Leeds United's Jack Harrison and Everton’s Anthony Gordon. So far no bids have been submitted as United have been left frustrated by some of the asking prices being quoted for the aforementioned players.

Sociedad advised that the only way to secure Isak this summer would be to trigger his £76million release clause, something Newcastle aren’t willing to do.

Leverkusen have also quoted £60million for Diaby which has seen Newcastle distance themselves from a potential deal, though their interest remains.

Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad looks on prior to the LaLiga Santander match between RCD Mallorca and Real Sociedad at Estadio de Son Moix on March 02, 2022 in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo by Rafa Babot/Getty Images)

In the Premier League, the inflated asking prices being quoted continue to thwart United’s transfer business with Brentford wanting at least £40million for Toney while Everton have previously slapped a £60million price tag on Calvert-Lewin.

A £35million deal for Gordon was also discussed with The Toffees but manager Frank Lampard insists the player is staying put at Goodison Park.

A similar price has also been discussed regarding Jack Harrison from Leeds. The 25-year-old netted eight goals in the Premier League last season and Whites boss Jesse Marsch has confirmed that there is interest in the winger.

But Newcastle could have to fork out up to £35million to land Harrison this summer given that his former club Manchester City have a healthy sell-on percentage that would eat into Leeds’ profit.

After a productive June saw Newcastle land Matt Targett, Nick Pope and Sven Botman, July has been significantly more frustrating with no major signings so far this month.