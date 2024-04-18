Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are on a high after thumping key rivals Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 on Saturday. Alexander Isak netted a brilliant brace with Anthony Gordon and Fabian Schar also on the scoresheet for Eddie Howe’s side.

Victory pulled Newcastle up to sixth and strengthened their claim for a Europa League spot, and the Magpies can enjoy a rare weekend off ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Crystal Palace. In the meantime, The Shields Gazette has rounded up some of the latest headlines.

Gallagher scouted

Newcastle scouts have reportedly been present at recent Chelsea matches as they keep an eye on Conor Gallagher. The Chronicle reports that Gallagher looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge this summer and is of interest to those in charge at St. James’ Park.

Gallagher has been a regular starter for Chelsea and often captained his side, with manager Mauricio Pochettino making clear his desire to keep the energetic midfielder. But club chiefs see the opportunity to gain pure profit on an academy graduate and Gallagher’s future remains uncertain.

Chelsea are thought to want around £40m for Gallagher, with a number of Premier League clubs weighing up a potential move. Newcastle have expressed previous interest in the 24-year-old and remain keen.

Benitez talks

Former Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez could soon be in South America with reports suggesting he is in talks with Sao Paulo. Brazilian outlet Arquinbancada Tricolor reports that ‘behind-the-scenes’ discussions have been held with Benitez to replace Thiago Carpini.

Benitez has been out of work since he was sacked by Spanish side Celta Vigo last month, having overseen just 14 wins in 28 league games. It is unclear whether the 63-year-old would be open to making such a big move.