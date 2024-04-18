Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with signing Morgan Gibbs-White this summer as Nottingham Forest continue their battles against both relegation from the Premier League and to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules. Forest were deducted four points by the league for breaching PSR and may be forced to sell some of their prized-assets this summer in order to remain compliant.

Gibbs-White has emerged as one player that could leave the City Ground with both Spurs and the Magpies linked with a move for the former Wolves man. In 37 appearances for Forest in all competitions this season, Gibbs-White has registered six goals and seven assists - with two of those strikes coming in his last three outings.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for the 24-year-old back in January, but their own battle to comply with PSR meant the finances were not available to pursue a deal for him during the winter window.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for the 24-year-old back in January, but their own battle to comply with PSR meant the finances were not available to pursue a deal for him during the winter window. Spurs, meanwhile, were one of the few Premier League clubs to spend any sort of money during January and they could move for Gibbs-White this summer.

Fresh reports from Football Insider, meanwhile, suggest that it is Ange Postecoglou’s side that are in ‘pole position’ to land the versatile attacker when the summer transfer window opens. A move for Gibbs-White likely won’t come cheap, however, with Forest having paid Wolves a fee that could rise to £42.5m to sign him back in 2022.

Speaking about the midfielder on his YouTube channel, former Manchester United goalkeeper Ben Foster described Gibbs-White as a ‘leader’ and one that should be in the conversation for the Premier League’s end of season awards: “He deserves to be in for the nominations because he’s had a fantastic season following on from last year.

“I remember him signing for Nottingham Forest from Wolves and I remember thinking that’s a lot of money for potential, that’s all it is. I think Wolves will be kicking themselves a little bit because what he’s turned into has far surpassed probably what they thought and what a lot of people thought. He’s proved the doubters wrong.

“He really is that leader. For a 24-year-old, he really is that leader already. He’s making tackles, getting forwards, going backwards, getting balls into the box.

“I love it when he does that tackle and gets up and gets into the crowd. And for a team like Forest, you need that 12th man. He’s going to be key for Forest. They need to keep him fit between now and the end of the season.”

Spurs currently sit one place and ten points above Newcastle United in the Premier League table - but that gap could be down to as little as four points before Postecoglou’s side play their next league game. Tottenham were defeated 4-0 by the Magpies at St James’ Park on Saturday - a result made worse just over a day later when Aston Villa defeated Arsenal to put daylight between themselves and their nearest Champions League qualification challengers.