Unfortunately, The Magpies weren’t on the right side of the result against Liverpool on Saturday afternoon as they lost 1-0 to a Naby Keita strike in the first half.

But on a disappointing afternoon for Newcastle, Dubravka was certainly one player who could leave the pitch with his head held high for the hosts.

After being rounded by Keita for the opening goal, the Slovakian shot-stopper reacted well to make eight saves during the match. Although an equaliser never came, his efforts kept Newcastle in the game despite Liverpool’s dominance.

Martin Dubravka of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Reds’ expected goals total was a lofty 3.39 yet they were only able to find the net once.

Dubravka reacted well to collect Sadio Mane’s close range strike in the 34th minute, he then brilliantly tipped over Diogo Jota’s header just before half-time.

In the second half, the 33-year-old displayed good reactions to cut out Jota and claim Andy Roberston’s effort on the rebound. A routine claim from Virgil van Dijk’s header saw the Newcastle goalkeeper fouled by Mane, who was fortunate to escape with only a yellow card.

A comfortable save to deny Mo Salah and another two to deny Jota followed as the match ended 1-0.

Diogo Jota of Liverpool with Newcastle's Martin Dubravka during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St. James Park on April 30, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

While the majority of Dubravka’s saves were good rather than great, the quantity and consistency of them has to be lauded.

And with nine out of the 10 long-balls he attempted from open play finding a Newcastle player, his distribution helped provide a welcome release against Liverpool’s high-press.

Dubravka has played a vital role in keeping Newcastle in matches on countless occasions since he arrived at the club in January 2018. But Newcastle’s remarkable turn of form in 2022 has seen the goalkeeper play a more subdued, backseat role.

Newcastle United's Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dubravka stops the during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 30, 2022. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

That is mainly down to Newcastle being significantly more resolute defensively following the January arrivals of Dan Burn and Matt Targett. Newcastle have been winning games and Dubravka has been relatively comfortable in between the sticks.

But on Saturday, the Slovakian international made as many saves as he had in his previous five outings combined and provided a welcome reminder that Newcastle still have a top-drawer goalkeeper in their ranks even if the result went against them.

