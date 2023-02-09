News you can trust since 1849
Newcastle United’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur receive major blow in race for top-four place

Tottenham Hotspur could be without one of their key men for up to eight six weeks.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Spurs defeated Manchester City 1-0 at the weekend and closed the gap to Newcastle United in fourth place to just one point, albeit having played a game more than the Magpies. However, that win came at a price with news that Spurs stopper Hugo Lloris has been ruled-out of action for at least six weeks after sustaining a knee-injury during the game.

The Frenchman has featured in all-but one of Tottenham’s Premier League games this season and has kept back-to-back clean sheets for Antonio Conte’s side. His replacement will likely be former Newcastle, Celtic and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

Hugo Lloris has been ruled-out of action for six to eight weeks (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
After emerging as 2-1 victors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in October, Newcastle are set to host Spurs in April - a game that could prove to have huge ramifications in the race to secure a spot in next season’s Champions League.

