After months of waiting, Newcastle United finally have the opportunity to flex their new financial muscle now that the January transfer window is open.

With the Toon Army still embroiled in a relegation dog-fight, the expectation is that their new owners will splash the cash readily to give Eddie Howe’s men the best chance of pulling off an escape.

But the full-back is far from the only player Newcastle are expected to sign this month.

We’ve taken a closer look at SkyBet’s latest odds and gathered up all of the players that the Magpies are currently favourites to sign below...

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7/2

Firmly out of favour at Arsenal after having been stripped of the captaincy by Mikel Arteta, it feels like a matter of time before Aubameyang is given the shove by the Gunners. If and when he is, could a move to the North East tempt him? The bookies certainly think so.

Anthony Martial - 2/1

Another Premier League striker who looks likely to be on the move this month, the Manchester United man has made his intentions to leave very clear recently. Again, the Magpies lead the charge for his signature, with Sevilla trailing well behind on odds of 9/4.

Aaron Ramsey - 2/1

Not too long ago, the odds of the former Arsenal joining the Magpies were 4/1, but with each passing update, it looks more and more likely that he could turn up at St. James’ Park. Crystal Palace are his next most likely destination at 6/1.

Dele Alli - 3/1

The Tottenham midfielder looks in desperate need of a fresh start after seeing his career in north London stagnate in recent seasons. Could a move to St. James’ Park be mutually beneficial for both him and the Toon Army?

Dean Henderson - 5/2

Left out in the cold at Manchester United, a transfer feels like an increasing inevitability, and the Magpies could do far, far worse than the England international.

Gini Wijnaldum - 4/1

Bring him home. The Dutchman hasn’t exactly shone since quitting Liverpool for PSG last summer, but now that his first English club have a bit more money in the bank, could they offer him an escape route?

Gareth Bale - 10/1

On his day, there are few players in world football who can hold a candle to Bale. His time at Real Madrid has been decidedly patchy in recent years, however, and with just three La Liga appearances to his name this term, and a return to the Premier League doesn’t look out of the question - although at 10/1, this feels like a bit of a long shot.

James Tarkowski - 7/4

Tarkowski’s looming contract expiration at Burnley has rendered him one of the most in demand talents in the Premier League this January - or at least, that’s what gossip columnists and bookmakers would have you believe. While several clubs have been linked in recent months, it looks as if Newcastle and West Ham are now the two most likely destinations for the Turf Moor stalwart, and with the Magpies in desperate need of defensive reinforcements, this looks like a fairly realistic prospect.

James Ward-Prowse - 5/1

Southampton’s dead-ball maestro has been a Southampton player his whole career - could a role as the linchpin of the Toon Army’s first iteration of newly-moneyed galacticos tempt him into leaving his boyhood club?

Nathan Ake - 13/8

Another player with obvious Premier League quality and a lack of minutes to show for it, Ake knows Toon boss Eddie Howe better than most following their shared spell at Bournemouth.

Nicolas Pepe - 6/1

The Gunners signed Pepe for £72 million in 2019, and that fee hasn’t always looked like great value for money. He’s been okay recently though, and given his recent upturn in form, it would be bizarre for Arsenal to ship him out now.

Ousmane Dembele - 9/2

With the Barcelona winger now almost certainly set to leave Camp Nou in the coming weeks to prevent him from exiting on a free transfer in the summer, the Magpies have been installed as firm favourites to secure his services. Their next closest competitors are Inter Milan and Liverpool, both at a distant 8/1.

Samuel Umtiti - 7/1

Barcelona have been trying to offload the World Cup winner for some time now, and after a renewed recruitment drive in Catalonia, you would imagine they will be extra eager to get him off the wage bill. West Ham are also in the running at 12/1.

Wilf Zaha - 10/1