Newcastle United's surprise Liverpool squad inclusion ahead of deadline day

The midfielder – who spent the second half of last season at Mansfield Town – is a target for League One club Barnsley in the final hours of the window. Longstaff – who has a year left on his St James’s Park – is also interesting a number of other clubs.

Speaking this week, Eddie Howe said: “Yes, Matty will be one (to leave), obviously, and with the slightly younger players potentially there might be some movement.”

Longstaff – who broke into the first-team squad in the summer of 2019 and scored on his Premier League debut – found his opportunities limited under Steve Bruce the season before last.

The 22-year-old – who was a non-playing member of injury-hit Howe's squad at Anfield – signed a new two-year deal at the club last summer.

Meanwhile, Howe isn’t expecting to lose any senior players after 33-year-old goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who’s set to join Manchester United on an initial loan following days of talks between the two clubs.

Speaking after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, United’s head coach said: “Martin, we anticipate will leave us. I don’t expect any further outgoings from any senior players, maybe one or two of the younger guys that need some games.”

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.