Newcastle United's surprise Liverpool squad inclusion ahead of deadline day
Matty Longstaff travelled with Newcastle United’s squad to Anfield last night ahead of a deadline day departure.
The midfielder – who spent the second half of last season at Mansfield Town – is a target for League One club Barnsley in the final hours of the window. Longstaff – who has a year left on his St James’s Park – is also interesting a number of other clubs.
Speaking this week, Eddie Howe said: “Yes, Matty will be one (to leave), obviously, and with the slightly younger players potentially there might be some movement.”
Longstaff – who broke into the first-team squad in the summer of 2019 and scored on his Premier League debut – found his opportunities limited under Steve Bruce the season before last.
The 22-year-old – who was a non-playing member of injury-hit Howe's squad at Anfield – signed a new two-year deal at the club last summer.
Meanwhile, Howe isn’t expecting to lose any senior players after 33-year-old goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, who’s set to join Manchester United on an initial loan following days of talks between the two clubs.
Speaking after last night’s 2-1 defeat to Liverpool, United’s head coach said: “Martin, we anticipate will leave us. I don’t expect any further outgoings from any senior players, maybe one or two of the younger guys that need some games.”
The summer transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.
Newcastle, 11th in the Premier League with six points from five games, take on Crystal Palace at St James’s Park on Saturday.