Newcastle United's surprise move for £25m Paris Saint-Germain talent – report

Le10sport claim that the club has made an enquiry for the player, who has been transfer listed by the Ligue 1 champions. It’s reported that the “first discussions” have already taken place between Newcastle and Draxler’s representatives.

PSG are reportedly looking for up to £25million for the 28-year-old Germany international, who joined them from Schalke 04 17 years ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julian Draxler playing for Germany in March.

Draxler, left out of the club’s squad for a tour of Japan, has been told he has no future at the Parc des Princes.