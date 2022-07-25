Newcastle United's surprise move for £25m Paris Saint-Germain talent – report

Newcastle United have made a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s out-of-favour midfielder Julian Draxler, according to a report.

By Miles Starforth
Monday, 25th July 2022, 8:18 am
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 8:18 am

Le10sport claim that the club has made an enquiry for the player, who has been transfer listed by the Ligue 1 champions. It’s reported that the “first discussions” have already taken place between Newcastle and Draxler’s representatives.

PSG are reportedly looking for up to £25million for the 28-year-old Germany international, who joined them from Schalke 04 17 years ago.

Julian Draxler playing for Germany in March.

Draxler, left out of the club’s squad for a tour of Japan, has been told he has no future at the Parc des Princes.

Speaking about transfers earlier this month, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “There’s nothing to report, and we’re still in the process of working very hard behind the scenes to try and improve the squad. We’re keen to add strength to certain areas of the team. It’s a difficult window, a difficult market, high prices and very limited availability.”

