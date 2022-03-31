Newcastle United's surprising spend on agent and intermediary fees revealed

Newcastle United were one of the Premier League’s lowest spenders on agents and intermediaries.

By Miles Starforth
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:47 pm

The Football Association today published the latest figures on fees paid to those working on transfers.

Newcastle spent just over £7.7million between February 2, 2021 and January 31 this year.

The biggest spenders in this period were Chelsea with a spend of more than £28.2million. United only signed one player, Joe Willock, last summer, but brought in five signings in January.

Brentford’s spend of almost £3.5million was the lowest in the top flight.

St James's Park.

