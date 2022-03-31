Newcastle United's surprising spend on agent and intermediary fees revealed
Newcastle United were one of the Premier League’s lowest spenders on agents and intermediaries.
Thursday, 31st March 2022, 3:47 pm
The Football Association today published the latest figures on fees paid to those working on transfers.
Newcastle spent just over £7.7million between February 2, 2021 and January 31 this year.
The biggest spenders in this period were Chelsea with a spend of more than £28.2million. United only signed one player, Joe Willock, last summer, but brought in five signings in January.
Brentford’s spend of almost £3.5million was the lowest in the top flight.