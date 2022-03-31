Newcastle United's surprising spend on agent and intermediary fees revealed

The Football Association today published the latest figures on fees paid to those working on transfers.

Newcastle spent just over £7.7million between February 2, 2021 and January 31 this year.

The biggest spenders in this period were Chelsea with a spend of more than £28.2million. United only signed one player, Joe Willock, last summer, but brought in five signings in January.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brentford’s spend of almost £3.5million was the lowest in the top flight.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.

St James's Park.