Newcastle United's Sven Botman optimism amid transfer deadlock

Newcastle United remain hopeful of signing Sven Botman – despite claims he’s sold on a move to AC Milan.

By Miles Starforth
Saturday, 18th June 2022, 6:00 am

The club has tabled a £30million-plus offer for the Lille defender. United had hoped to secure an agreement with the 22-year-old following the conclusion of a post-season round of international fixtures for Holland’s Under-21 team.

Read More

Read More
Newcastle United 'close' to transfer breakthrough with player on standby for med...

Milan’s interest has complicated the situation, and reports in Italy have suggested that Botman is holding out for a move to the La Liga club. However, the offer from the Serie A team falls short of the bid made by Newcastle – and a move to the San Siro is not yet an option for Botman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

United previously tried to sign Botman in January, and having done extensive work on the deal, the club is undeterred by speculation in Italy about Botman’s intentions.

Botman has previously described Newcastle as a “nice project” in the wake of last year’s takeover, and the club is hopeful of a positive resolution.

Lille defender Sven Botman is wanted by Newcastle United.
AC MilanItalyNewcastleHolland