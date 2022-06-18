The club has tabled a £30million-plus offer for the Lille defender. United had hoped to secure an agreement with the 22-year-old following the conclusion of a post-season round of international fixtures for Holland’s Under-21 team.

Milan’s interest has complicated the situation, and reports in Italy have suggested that Botman is holding out for a move to the La Liga club. However, the offer from the Serie A team falls short of the bid made by Newcastle – and a move to the San Siro is not yet an option for Botman.

United previously tried to sign Botman in January, and having done extensive work on the deal, the club is undeterred by speculation in Italy about Botman’s intentions.

Botman has previously described Newcastle as a “nice project” in the wake of last year’s takeover, and the club is hopeful of a positive resolution.