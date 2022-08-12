Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The £35million summer signing was a stoppage time substitute during Newcastle’s 2-0 opening day win against Nottingham Forest at St James’s Park last Saturday.

He will travel with the United squad for Saturday’s trip to Brighton & Hove Albion (3pm kick-off) but is likely to have to wait for his full competitive debut for the club – much like January arrival Bruno Guimaraes had to.

Newcastle United player Sven Botman in action on his league debut during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest at St. James Park on August 06, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The more training time we can get into Sven, the better,” Howe said. “Everybody's situation is very unique, you can have a blueprint but that changes within seconds sometimes.

"With more training, the more he gets to know how we want him to play, his teammates around him and it will serve him very well.”

Botman impressed during pre-season but Howe opted to go with the tried and tested partnership of Dan Burn and Fabian Schar for the Premier League opener. The Magpies head coach’s decision was vindicated as his side kept a comfortable clean sheet with Schar opening the scoring.

Howe added: “I've been very, very pleased with [Botman] during pre-season and him not playing is not a reflection on his performances because he's been excellent.

"It's just a case of keeping continuity in our back line, because it performed very well in the back end of last season but Sven has got a very important part to play.”