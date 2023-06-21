Sven Botman's had time to reflect on his first season at Newcastle United since the final ball was kicked.

Botman helped Eddie Howe's side finish fourth in the Premier League – and qualify for the Champions League – last season.

And the defender, signed from Lille last year, is relishing the next stage of his career at the club.

"I don’t often put things into perspective, but it is just really cool and special what happened (with Newcastle United) this year," Botman told former club Ajax's official website.

“It was always my dream to play in the biggest league (the Champions League)."

'Second home'

The uncapped Botman, surprisingly an unused substitute for Holland's Nations League fixtures against Italy and Croatia this month, credits the success he's had in France and England on his early years at Ajax.

"It was my second home, and shaped me into the person I am," said the 23-year-old, who played Champions League football with Lille last season following their Ligue 1 title win in 2020/21.

"My parents were never allowed to carry my bag. I had to do that myself. Little things like this show that Ajax feels responsible for the players."

Dutch master

Botman also believes he's better on the ball because of the work he did at Ajax.

“At Newcastle, players often say that they don’t often see central defenders who can play football so well," said Botman, who was a fixture in Howe's defence alongside Fabian Schar last season.

