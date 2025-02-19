Elliot Anderson is set to make his first appearance at St James’ Park as an opposition player this weekend when Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest.

As Newcastle United scrambled in the final days of June to avoid breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, Anderson was one of the unfortunate casualties as he was sold to Nottingham Forest for £35m. In a manic few days that also saw Yankuba Minteh leave to join Brighton for £33m, the Magpies lost two of their most promising players just to satisfy the Premier League’s financial rules and avoid a potential points deduction.

For Anderson, though, that move could be viewed as a blessing in disguise as he is now thriving at the City Ground under Nuno Espirito Santo. The 21-year-old has missed just one Premier League game so far this term, receiving a run of games in the first-team that likely would not have happened if he stayed at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United fans reveal Anderson ‘regret’

Both clubs and the player in question have come out of that deal in a good place and will look to the future with hope and optimism that they can achieve their sky-high goals this season. However, Newcastle United fans have revealed their belief that the club are already ‘regretting’ selling Anderson to Forest - even if that meant risking a points deduction.

In a poll conducted by the Shields Gazette, readers were asked if they believed Newcastle United were regretting their decision to sell Anderson. 60% of respondents agreed with that statement, with just 27% responding that the club had made the right decision in order to avoid a points deduction.

13%, meanwhile, believe that it is ‘too early to tell’ on whether the Magpies did the right thing in allowing the 22-year-old to leave.

Anderson’s ‘very sad’ NUFC departure

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Anderson spoke of his ‘very sad’ departure from St James’ Park. The boyhood Newcastle United fan came through their academy ranks and after a very successful loan spell at Bristol Rovers in 2022, returned to Tyneside to play a role in Eddie Howe’s first-team squad.

Whilst he was unable to nail down a regular spot, Anderson was an important squad member and was just beginning to show his talents on a regular basis in the first-team before his move to Nottingham.

“Yeah it was very sad,” Anderson admitted when asked about his emotions on leaving Newcastle United. “Obviously you never know you’re going to join a club and play so in my head at the time I didn’t know it was going to go the way it has. It was a really tough one to take.

“I was really settled there and I didn’t see it coming so it was a tough one to take. That’s just football and you’ve got to be prepared for any challenge that comes your way and it wasn’t to be there but I’ve come to a great club where I’ve found myself and I’m really enjoying it.”