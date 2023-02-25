Newcastle United's Wembley tactics and Marcus Rashford's huge injury worry - Mouth of the Tyne Podcast
The second part of our Mouth of the Tyne Podcast Wembley preview focuses on what promises to be a close contest on Sunday.
On our latest episode, Joe Buck and Miles Starforth look ahead to Sunday’s game and dissect where the match, and the Carabao Cup, could be won or lost at Wembley. They take a look at all the key talking points ahead of the game and discuss who could be the key players for both sides.
Newcastle United would end a 54-year trophy drought with a win on Sunday and pick up their first major domestic trophy since 1955.
You can listen to all episodes of the Mouth of the Tyne podcast via Anchor, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Breaker, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic and You Tube and follow us on Twitter @MouthOfTynePod.
You can also tune in live on Twitter or via our Newcastle United – Shields Gazette Facebook page.