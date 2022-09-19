The Sweden international joined Newcastle during the final week of the summer transfer window, becoming the club’s most expensive signing of all-time.

Isak got his Newcastle career off to the perfect start with a well-taken debut goal at Anfield, however, according to former Magpie Jose Enrique, he believes that Isak could easily have lined-up against Newcastle on that night, claiming he has all the talent to become a ‘world-class’ striker:

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Enrique told Lord Ping: “Alexander Isak can become a world-class striker. I love Newcastle's signings in the transfer window - Eddie Howe is using the money they have wisely.

“I think Isak would've been an excellent signing for Liverpool last summer so I'm very happy that Newcastle signed him because he can be a very important player for Newcastle.

“I love Callum Wilson but Newcastle needed another striker because he is injury prone and you can't rely on him for the whole season.”

Enrique also believes that Isak can have a big role in helping Wilson force himself into Gareth Southgate’s World Cup plans: “I think Alexander Isak can help Callum Wilson secure a World Cup call-up.

“If Wilson can stay fit, he is definitely good enough. He's done so well for Newcastle and is a very good player. He can definitely go to the World Cup.”

Fitness issues have meant that the exciting trio of Isak, Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin are yet to feature together for the Magpies, but it is one that supporters are eagerly anticipating when the time comes for them to take to the field together.

After a sterling display against Manchester City and a sublime last-gasp equaliser against Wolves, the Frenchman has been out of action for Newcastle through injury.

Supporters and Enrique alike will be hoping the winger can make a swift return to the first team:

“With the talent and quality that Allan-Saint Maximin has, he can go as far as he wants in his career. He has to be consistent because that's what he's been lacking. When he is in form he can destroy any defender in the world.