Next England manager: Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea trio among top contenders

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 15th Jul 2024, 10:07 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Eddie Howe and three former Chelsea managers are among the favourites to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Southgate’s side fell to their second-successive European Championship final defeat on Sunday as goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal secured a 2-1 win for Spain. For England, the wait for a men’s major international trophy continues but Southgate, who has just taken charge of his fourth major tournament as England boss, may not be the one to finally end that drought.

Reports last week indicated that the FA would like to extend Southgate’s time as manager of the national team - but defeat against Spain leaves open the possibility that he will leave and someone else will be given an opportunity to lead the Three Lions. But who could that person be?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager, Graham Potter, is currently viewed as the favourite to take over from Southgate. Potter has been out of management since leaving Stamford Bridge in April last year and was recently linked with a role at Ajax.

If not Potter, then the bookies believe Eddie Howe is also among the top contenders for the job. Howe has transformed Newcastle United from relegation candidates to a side that can challenge for European football and it is understood that he has admirers within the FA. 

Howe previously distanced himself from talk surrounding the England job when rumours began to swirl that the 2022 World Cup could have been Southgate’s last tournament. Mauricio Pochettino, again whose most recent job came at Stamford Bridge, is also a name reportedly under consideration. Frank Lampard has also been listed as a potential option for the FA.

Related topics:Eddie HoweEnglandNico WilliamsGraham PotterMauricio PochettinoStamford BridgeSpainBrightonFrank Lampard

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice