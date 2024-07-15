Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eddie Howe and three former Chelsea managers are among the favourites to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Southgate’s side fell to their second-successive European Championship final defeat on Sunday as goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal secured a 2-1 win for Spain. For England, the wait for a men’s major international trophy continues but Southgate, who has just taken charge of his fourth major tournament as England boss, may not be the one to finally end that drought.

Reports last week indicated that the FA would like to extend Southgate’s time as manager of the national team - but defeat against Spain leaves open the possibility that he will leave and someone else will be given an opportunity to lead the Three Lions. But who could that person be?

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager, Graham Potter, is currently viewed as the favourite to take over from Southgate. Potter has been out of management since leaving Stamford Bridge in April last year and was recently linked with a role at Ajax.

If not Potter, then the bookies believe Eddie Howe is also among the top contenders for the job. Howe has transformed Newcastle United from relegation candidates to a side that can challenge for European football and it is understood that he has admirers within the FA.

Howe previously distanced himself from talk surrounding the England job when rumours began to swirl that the 2022 World Cup could have been Southgate’s last tournament. Mauricio Pochettino, again whose most recent job came at Stamford Bridge, is also a name reportedly under consideration. Frank Lampard has also been listed as a potential option for the FA.