Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move away from Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Newcastle United’s summer transfer window began with all focus on whether the club would be able to keep hold of Bruno Guimaraes amid intense transfer speculation surrounding his future at the club. This speculation largely surrounded a release clause in his contract and whether any clubs would trigger it - and thus leave the Magpies powerless to resist a transfer.

Those rumours have died down a little in recent times, particularly after a hectic end to June as the club scrambled to ensure they complied with PSR. Here, we take a look at the very latest surrounding Guimaraes’ future at the club:

Who is interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes?

Manchester City have long been linked with a move for the Brazilian - despite also holding an interest in signing Lucas Paqueta. However, their interest in the West Ham man has declined in recent times and with Matheus Nunes and Kalvin Phillips potentially leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, Guimaraes could be an option for the Citizens.

Arsenal have also been credited with an interest in Guimaraes, but there is one stumbling block to any deal this summer. That will be the fee Newcastle United can demand for his services.

What’s the latest surrounding Guimaraes’ release clause?

As mentioned, Newcastle entered the summer in the knowledge that Guimaraes’ release clause could be triggered at any point. That would have seen them receive a fee of around £100m and allow them to sail through any PSR worries.

That release clause expired at the end of June, however, meaning Newcastle United now have complete control over Guimaraes’ future and the fee they can demand for him.

What could Newcastle United demand for Guimaraes?

In short, anything they like. He is contracted at the club until 2028 and alongside the likes of Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, will be someone Eddie Howe is keen to build a team around in the coming years.

They won’t be in any rush to sell the 26-year-old and neither is Guimaraes in any rush to leave the club. However, there will likely come a time where, if the Magpies are unable to become an established elite team and compete (and win) trophies on a regular basis, that Guimaraes’ future may lie elsewhere.