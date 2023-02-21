News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Next Leeds United manager: Clear favourite emerges as ex-Newcastle United boss ‘interested’ in role

Leeds United remain without a manager, over two weeks since the departure of Jesse Marsch.

By Joe Buck
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 21st Feb 2023, 9:26am

The American left Elland Road on February 6 following defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Marsch was in charge for less than a year with Leeds now searching for their third manager in the last 12 months.

Read More
Eddie Howe’s predicted Newcastle United XI to face Manchester United amid Nick P...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their search has taken them across the continent, but they have seen their efforts to convince managers to make the move to Elland Road fail - such is the precarious position near the bottom of the Premier League table. Carlos Corberan, Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola are just three names that have been linked with the vacancy, only to remain in their current roles.

Ex-Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is 'interested' in Leeds United role (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

According to TalkSport, Rafa Benitez has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Marsch in West Yorkshire. They report that the Spaniard, who was a guest in the studio during Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday night, is ‘interested’ in the role.

Benitez has been out of a job since leaving Everton in January 2021 and has been made second-favourite to take charge at Leeds by SkyBet. However, the bookies believe that former Watford boss Javi Gracia will be the man Victor Orta and co turn to.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gracia, 52, was most recently in charge of Al-Sadd in Qatar, winning 16 of his 22 matches in charge. Whilst in charge of the Hornets, Gracia guided Watford to an FA Cup final, but was sacked just four games into the 2019/20 season after a winless start to the season.

Ex-Watford manager Javi Gracia is the bookies favourite to take charge at Elland Road (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
Rafa BenitezLeeds UnitedAmericanPremier LeagueElland Road