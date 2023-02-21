The American left Elland Road on February 6 following defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Marsch was in charge for less than a year with Leeds now searching for their third manager in the last 12 months.

Their search has taken them across the continent, but they have seen their efforts to convince managers to make the move to Elland Road fail - such is the precarious position near the bottom of the Premier League table. Carlos Corberan, Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola are just three names that have been linked with the vacancy, only to remain in their current roles.

Ex-Newcastle United manager Rafa Benitez is 'interested' in Leeds United role (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

According to TalkSport, Rafa Benitez has thrown his hat into the ring to replace Marsch in West Yorkshire. They report that the Spaniard, who was a guest in the studio during Newcastle’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool on Saturday night, is ‘interested’ in the role.

Benitez has been out of a job since leaving Everton in January 2021 and has been made second-favourite to take charge at Leeds by SkyBet. However, the bookies believe that former Watford boss Javi Gracia will be the man Victor Orta and co turn to.

Gracia, 52, was most recently in charge of Al-Sadd in Qatar, winning 16 of his 22 matches in charge. Whilst in charge of the Hornets, Gracia guided Watford to an FA Cup final, but was sacked just four games into the 2019/20 season after a winless start to the season.