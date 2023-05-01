After sacking Jesse Marsch, former Watford boss Gracia was the man chosen to help steer Leeds away from the relegation zone. And his time at Elland Road started brightly with a win over Southampton in a crucial basement clash just four days after his appointment.

However, since then, Leeds have won just twice and were defeated 4-1 by Bournemouth at the weekend to leave them just one point above the relegation zone. Defeat to the Cherries, coupled with a poor defensive record that has seen them concede 18 goals in their last five league matches, have led to reports that Gracia may become the next Premier League manager to leave their current post.

According to the Mail, if Leeds were to sack the Spaniard, then they could turn to former midfielder Lee Bowyer as a short-term option to ‘galvanise’ the squad and fan base. Bowyer’s most recent job in management ended in July 2022 when he departed Birmingham City after just over a year in charge.

Bowyer played for Leeds, Newcastle United, Birmingham City, Charlton Athletic, West Ham and Ipswich Town during a career that spanned almost three decades. The 46-year-old’s first step into management came with the Addicks as he helped guide them to promotion from League One with a play-off final win over Sunderland.

The report also suggests that Leeds are also looking at options in Spain and the Netherlands.