The 31-year-old is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain to join Al Hilal on a two-year deal. Neymar is the most expensive footballer of all time having joined PSG from Barcelona for a reported £198million in 2017.

But he is now set to leave the Ligue 1 club after six years with his medical at Al Hilal confirmed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has declared the deal a ‘here we go’ and claims Neymar will complete his medical after a ‘huge bid’ from Al Hilal in the region of £85million.

The transfer will continue a landmark period for Saudi Arabian football after the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund acquired 75% ownership of four Pro League clubs. Al Ahli, Al Nassr, Al Hilal and Al Ittihad are now owned by PIF, who own a 80% stake in Premier League side Newcastle United.

The remaining 25% of each club will be owned by non-profit foundations.

Following the acquisition, a PIF statement read: “The transfer of the four clubs will unleash various commercial opportunities, including investment, partnership and sponsorships across numerous sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, Saudi clubs have completed several major signings to add to Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Al Nassr in January. Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Riyad Mahrez, Sadio Mane, Fabinho and Allan Saint-Maximin are just some of the major transfers confirmed so far.

And another Premier League name well known to Newcastle fans that could soon be joining Neymar at Al Hilal is Fulham striker Alexander Mitrovic. The Serbian joined Fulham from Newcastle for £27million in 2018 and has gone on to score over 100 goals for the club.

Al Hilal are still pushing for the deal and remain in negotiations with Fulham. According to Romano, personal terms have already been agreed for Mitrovic to make the switch to Saudi Arabia.