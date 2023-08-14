Tonali opened the scoring after just six minutes before playing a role in Newcastle’s second and fourth goals of the evening as they ran riot against Villa in the opening match of the Premier League season.

Watching on from the stands was Tonali’s girlfriend Juliette Pastore, who took to Instagram to post an image of herself wearing a ‘Tonali 8’ Newcastle shirt while watching on at St James’ Park.

The image was accompanied by the caption: “What a day...What a start. So proud!”

Tonali also took to Instagram himself, posting an image of him celebrating his debut goal with the caption: “Could not have asked for a better start in my new home.

“Such an incredible emotion to score on my Premier League debut at St James’ Park. Thanks to all the amazing fans! Up the Toon.”

Newcastle paid an Italian record £52million to AC Milan for Tonali earlier in the summer after Eddie Howe ‘fell in love’ watching the midfielder play last season.

“We pursued him for a long-long time, paid a big fee for him because I fell in love with watching him play last year,” Howe admitted.