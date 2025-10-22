Newcastle United news: Nick Pope has spoken about the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale and his injury issues.

Nick Pope believes that the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale has had a positive impact on him and the rest of the Newcastle United squad.

The former Arsenal man moved to St James’ Park on a season-long loan deal from Southampton in the summer. After missing out on the signing of James Trafford to Manchester City, Ramsdale was plucked from St Mary’s to be someone that can challenge Pope for a starting spot.

Pope has remained as Eddie Howe’s first-choice goalkeeper, with Ramsdale making just one competitive appearance to date as a Magpies player. That came in the previous round of the Carabao Cup against Bradford City.

Despite Ramsdale offering genuine competition for Pope as Howe’s starting goalkeeper, the former Burnley man believes that competition from his new teammate can help strengthen his game and the squad. Asked by the Gazette how his partnership with Ramsdale has developed since the summer, Pope said: “Yeah, really good, really well. I've seen Aaron for a few years and trained with him with England at different stages.

“So, yeah, I really enjoy having him as part of the group and definitely strengthens us as a squad and as a goalkeeping unit. So, yeah, it's been great to have him and his character in the group.”

Nick Pope makes injury admission

Whilst the signing of Ramsdale offers competition for places, it also provides proven cover for Pope if injury strikes. Pope has had a number of injury issues in recent seasons, including dislocating his shoulder in late 2023 and then suffering a knee injury in December of last year.

Martin Dubravka, who has now moved to Burnley, covered for him during those injury lay-offs: “It’s something that no player wants,” Pope said when reflecting on those injuries. “If you could snap your fingers and say that your career will be full of health, you know, you bite someone's hands off.

“That's just not the way it goes. There are setbacks and things you don't really plan for.

“But it's just really important how you kind of come through those difficult parts of your career. And, you know, I've been lucky to have good people around me, good physios and sports scientists and the lads as well.

“We've got great characters in the group. So, I think as long as you kind of go through those things as an individual, I really feel everyone's helped me out.”

Pope and Ramsdale won’t only compete at club level for a starting spot, but also at international level. Thomas Tuchel has already begun his planning for next summer’s World Cup and whilst it is almost nailed on that Jordan Pickford will be his starting goalkeeper, there are two spots still free for back-up options for the Everton man.

Crystal Palace’s Dean Henderson, Trafford, Pope and Ramsdale will all likely battle to be on the plane to USA, Mexico and Canada and Pope admitted he hasn’t given up hope of being named in a third World Cup squad: “I think a third in America would be pretty special. At my age, you know, there's not many opportunities to come.

“So, yeah, if I get to the World Cup, that'd be something that would be a good achievement for myself.”