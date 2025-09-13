Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade. | Getty Images

Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade has reacted to his Premier League debut goal against Wolves at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Woltemade enjoyed a dream debut for Newcastle United with a match-winning header against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

The 23-year-old’s first-half header from Jacob Murphy’s cross saw The Magpies pick up their first win of the new season against the Premier League’s bottom club as the match ended 1-0 in the hosts’ favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £65million club record signing was thrown straight into the side after deadline day arrival Yoane Wissa was ruled out of the match due to a knee injury picked up on international duty.

While there have been questions raised over Woltemade’s price tag, particularly from German media outlets, the German international showed his worth with a vital goal to get his new club’s campaign up and running heading into a busy run of fixtures.

With Barcelona in the Champions League and a trip to AFC Bournemouth coming up, Woltemade will be looking build on his promising start by continuing to lead the line in Wissa’s absence.

Nick Woltemade reacts to Newcastle United debut goal

Following the match, Woltemade said: "Great debut. Can't be better. We won and scored a goal. I'm happy about my goal. It was tough, a good game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Murph told me he will always get crosses in. I was ready for it.

"I didn't know what to do [celebrating]. Can't be a better day. I was happy and looking at the faces. To score a goal is important for a striker.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

"It's the right place to be right now. Everyone was really excited for my debut. I'm happy to make them happy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woltemade was withdrawn midway through the second half for William Osula and Newcastle were able to hold out for an important win, keeping a third clean sheet in four matches.

Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade & NUFC win

Reflecting on his side’s first three points of the season, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “I thought we played pretty well after the first five minutes. The fact we haven't won a game puts more pressure on you in the latter stages.

"The win was all that mattered but we'd love to win in a better style and score more goals. We're defending well as a team.

"It was great to see Nick score on his debut. Very strong, I was very pleased with him. Tactically he understood what we wanted. It was a shift for him, he had cramp at the end. He took his goal brilliantly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I didn't see much wrong with the team performance at all. I was really pleased with the commitment of the players."