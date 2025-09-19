Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade. | Getty Images

Nick Woltemade dropped to the bench for Newcastle United in Thursday’s 2-1 Champions League defeat to Barcelona.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe defended his decision not to start Nick Woltemade against Barcelona in the Champions League on Thursday night.

The Magpies’ £65million record signing was denied his first ever Champions League start as he dropped to the bench after scoring on his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woltemade was brought off in the second half against Wolves due to cramp and started on the bench against Barcelona with Howe opting for a winger-filled front line of Anthony Gordon, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Elanga.

Explaining the decision not to start Woltemade and whether he had any regrets given the chances Newcastle failed to convert without a recognised striker on the pitch, Howe said: “I can't live in that world.

“I have to make decisions for the benefit of the players sometimes. It was a really difficult one for me.

“Of course every player wants to play but I’ve got to try and manage [Woltemade] into the team and try and make sure he stays fit. That was always at the heart of this decision and knowing Anthony [Gordon] is suspended for the next game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s the same with Jacob [Murphy], he's nursing an Achilles' problem. I just want to keep the majority of the squad fit at the moment, especially with the games coming up.”

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Nick Woltemade makes Champions League debut

Although he wasn’t in from the start, Woltemade did get on the pitch to make his Champions League debut as a second half substitute.

Although Woltemade’s former club VfB Stuttgart played in the Champions League last season, the German forward was left out of their squad and did not feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After watching on from the bench as Marcus Rashford gave Barcelona the lead at St James’ Park, Woltemade came on shortly before the Manchester United loanee doubled the visitors’ advantage with a stunning strike from distance.

Still, Woltemade played his part in a swift attacking move which saw Newcastle grab a late consolation goal through Gordon.

“Coming into a new league is difficult,” Howe said. “The physical demands, the quick turnarounds. There’s no guarantee any striker will stay fit through it, but we’ll do everything to give him the best chance.

“I think he’s made a very good start since joining, and I was pleased with his involvement in our goal tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Woltemade reacts to Champions League debut

Despite dropping out of Newcastle’s starting line-up for the match, Woltemade took to social media afterwards to express his pride at making his Champions League debut.

The striker wrote on Instagram: “On the big stage.✨⚽️not the score we wanted, but proud moment for me personally. now focus on Sunday.”

With Gordon serving the final match of his domestic suspension on Sunday, Woltemade has been tipped to come straight back into the Newcastle starting line-up as he looks to build on his impressive debut against Wolves last weekend.

Newcastle face a Bournemouth side they haven’t beaten in the Premier League under Howe. The Magpies boss has drawn four and lost two of his six meetings against his former club in the top flight.