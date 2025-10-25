Nick Woltemade has been in fine form for Newcastle United following his £65million club-record transfer from VfB Stuttgart.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eddie Howe believes Nick Woltemade is starting to feel ‘at home’ following his positive start to life at Newcastle United.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Stuttgart in the summer to much scrutiny from the German media due to the significant £65million, rising to £69million, transfer fee. The move also game after intense transfer interest from Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Woltemade has hit the ground running at Newcastle with five goals in seven starts for his new club.

And after initial doubts, the striker would be able to play through Newcastle’s busy fixture schedule while Yoane Wissa was out injured, Woltemade has adapted quickly to the physical demands required of him.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Nick Woltemade silences doubters

The German international was substituted shortly after half-time in his debut against Wolverhampton Wanderers last month before dropping to the bench against Barcelona and again in the Carabao Cup against Bradford City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But since then, Woltemade has started each of Newcastle’s last five games in all competitions, scoring four goals.

“Physically, a vast improvement I think, yeah,” Howe admitted. “That first game against Wolves, I think you have to understand the first game there's a lot of emotions in there as well. But I think that was his best physical performance against Benfica.

“I thought his pressing from the front, his attitude to press, his durability, his robustness, yeah, excellent. The challenge for him in this moment is he's got to do that every three, four days and that's not easy physically and mentally.

“So a lot of responsibility on his shoulders, but he's carrying that really well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United return to Premier League action v Fulham

Newcastle host Fulham in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off). Not only has Woltemade scored in each of his last three Premier League matches, he’s also found the net in every league game he’s played at St James’ Park to date.

Fulham head into the game on the back of three successive defeats while Newcastle will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s loss at Brighton & Hove Albion while also building on the encouraging 3-0 win at home to Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

When asked whether Woltemade was ready to start for the third time in a week, Howe said: “Yeah, we'll see [Friday]. We've got a full training day today, so we'll see a lot of the players that haven't trained since the game.

“I see a player and a person coming into the training ground who feels more at home in his environment now. I think a lot more relaxed, you're seeing his natural personality come out and it's all positive. So, yeah, very pleased with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Woltemade’s impact linking play up while also spearheading Newcastle’s attack, Howe added: “I think Nick's settled in well in that respect, especially because the lads trust him with the ball.

“They want to give him the ball in every moment. I think it's a testament to Nick's attitude and bravery that he's come to a new league and he's expressing himself in his way straight away. And long may that continue.”