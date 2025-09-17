Newcastle United transfer news: Reports from Germany have detailed what add-ons the Magpies may pay for Nick Woltemade.

Newcastle United’s club-record signing Nick Woltemade began his Magpies career in the best possible way on Saturday by scoring their winning goal against Wolves. Woltemade’s header on the half hour mark secured all three points for his side and banished any fears that the German wouldn’t be able to cope with the demands of Premier League football.

Despite being Newcastle United’s most expensive player of all-time, Woltemade isn’t feeling the pressure of the price tag: “I don't decide how much someone is paying for me, the clubs did it.” Woltemade said when asked if the price tag could be a burden. “I want to keep my focus on football, but they pay for me at the end.

“I can't care anything about it because it's not my decision, but of course I'm really happy that the club has so much trust in me, and I want to keep going.”

Woltemade was forced to wait for his debut at Newcastle United having been registered too late to feature against Leeds United before the international break. The Magpies had spent the majority of the summer chasing the signatures of various strikers until they had a breakthrough in negotiations with Stuttgart during the final week of the window.

Despite being wanted by Bayern Munich, it was the Magpies who were ultimately able to swoop for the 23-year-old.

Nick Woltemade transfer clause ‘revealed’

The initial fee that Newcastle United will pay for Woltemade is believed to be around £65m, with add-ons set to take that final total to around £70m. Their previous record purchase was Alexander Isak when they splashed £63m to sign the Swedish international from Real Sociedad.

Woltemade has signed a six-year deal with Newcastle United and could make his Champions League debut against Barcelona at St James’ Park on Thursday. On the eve of that match, reports from Bild in Germany have revealed the add-ons that Newcastle United could pay Stuttgart for the striker and what will trigger those payments.

It’s fair to say that some of them are very tough, but not impossible, to achieve. Firstly, they report that if Woltemade wins the Premier League with Newcastle United, then Stuttgart will be entitled to an extra €2m (£1.7m).

Another €2m (£1.7m) will be due if Newcastle United and Woltemade win the Champions League. Reaching the semi-final stage of the Champions League would also reportedly trigger a payment of €1m (£850,000).

Whilst these payments are all based on Newcastle United’s team performances, Stuttgart would also receive an additional €500,000 (£430,000) if Woltemade finishes as top-scorer in the Premier League.

Injury to Yoane Wissa, one that is expected to keep him out until next month’s international break at the earliest, is set to hand Woltemade a number of opportunities to impress and nail down his spot in Eddie Howe’s starting XI. Wissa and Woltemade will likely rotate as starting striker once both are fit - although the German can play behind a lone striker if required in a role that Howe may try and adopt into his system as the campaign progresses.