Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers team news: Nick Woltemade, Sandro Tonali and Joelinton all start for Eddie Howe’s side at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United’s team to face Wolverhampton Wanderers has been confirmed.

Eddie Howe has made three changes to the side that drew 0-0 at Leeds United before the international break. Jacob Ramsey drops out due to an ankle injury that will rule him out for a month with Joelinton coming back into the starting line-up following a groin issue.

William Osula drops back to the bench with £65million record signing Nick Woltemade coming straight into the side to make his Newcastle debut.

The Magpies’ £55million deadline day signing Yoane Wissa misses the match due to a knee injury picked up on international duty. The 29-year-old will have to wait to make his Newcastle debut, with no clear return date given.

Harvey Barnes also comes back into the side with Sven Botman dropping to the bench and Newcastle reverting back to a 4-3-3- formation.

Newcastle are looking to pick up their first win of the season against a Wolves side yet to pick up a point in the league so far this season. The match marks the start of seven matches in the space of just over three weeks for Howe’s side.

Eddie Howe on NUFC’s fixture schedule

Speaking about the upcoming schedule and managing his squad, Howe said: “Yeah, hugely important, as you say, the schedule we have coming up, we always knew how this season looked for us, it was a sort of a slow start in terms of week-to-week games and then bang, we're going to be into a storm of games and that's what we want.

“There's going to be a great period for us in terms of challenges, quick turnarounds, we're going to need the whole squad ready to play and that's why the last two weeks has been good, because we've been able to get work into players that needed it.

“I think everyone's in a very good physical condition now to contribute and it's really focusing on the whole squad in the next few weeks because that collective is going to be the key thing.”

Newcastle United confirmed line-up v Wolves

Newcastle United line-up: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Burn, Livramento; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Barnes, Woltemade

Substitutes: Ramsdale, Hall, Botman, Thiaw, Krafth, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Miley