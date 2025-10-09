Anthony Gordon has discussed Nick Woltemade’s stunning penalty for Newcastle United in the 2-0 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest.

Anthony Gordon has issued a timely reminder to Nick Woltemade of his role as Newcastle United’s penalty taker.

Gordon scored two penalties for Newcastle during the 4-0 win over Union Saint-Gilloise in the Champions League last Wednesday.

Four days later, Newcastle were awarded another penalty late on against Nottingham Forest at St James’ Park. With Gordon not on the pitch, Woltemade stepped up and converted with aplomb to secure a 2-0 win.

Nick Woltemade penalty - the best ever for NUFC?

In a game where Bruno Guimaraes scored a stunning 25-yard strike, Woltemade’s penalty received similar praise as the German forward blasted the ball into the top left corner of the goal.

It was an inch-perfect spot kick that has already been lauded as one of the best ever seen at St James’ Park.

When Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe was asked whether the penalty was indeed the best he’s seen, he responded: “I don't know how many I've seen. The technique is his.

“I don't know — it's a difficult moment for me because I just want to see the net ripple. I just want to see him score. I don't really care how it gets there.

“Obviously, there are better ways than others, and that was a spectacular one, really. As long as he scores in those moments, that’s all that matters.

“I love the way he wanted to take the penalty in the way that he did. It wasn’t ‘I’m taking it,’ but it was ‘I want to take it because I believe I can score and make a difference for the team.’ And I think he's very team-led. He's not thinking about himself, and that’s also a great quality to have.”

Gordon was selected as Newcastle’s penalty taker by Howe following the departure of Alexander Isak at the start of the season.

“I think Anthony's been practising them a lot,” Howe said. “He's been working very hard on his routine. You can see that he's very focused. I was really pleased with how he took the two penalties [v Union SG].

“And I think when you see someone as dedicated as he's been towards that, yeah, no hesitation in giving him that role.”

But with Woltemade’s penalty on Sunday, it’s clear Gordon has some competition.

Anthony Gordon reacts to Nick Woltemade penalty

Woltemade had previously made it clear to Gordon that he wanted to take a penalty during the Union SG game but his request was denied given Gordon was selected by Howe as Newcastle’s designated penalty taker.

But Gordon’s substitution against Forest meant he had to watch on from the bench as Woltemade made it four goals in five starts for The Magpies.

Reflecting on the penalty, Gordon said: “It was top. I was a bit gutted to come off the pitch, because then I couldn't take it!

"He did extremely well. It was a big moment for him and he's in great form, so long may it continue."

But Gordon was quick to shut down any hope of Woltemade taking a penalty while he is on the pitch.

When asked if he would be back on penalty duties at Newcastle following his return, Gordon smirked: “Of course.”