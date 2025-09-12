Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe will have to delay Yoane Wissa’s debut with Nick Woltemade set to be available against Wolves.

Newcastle United host Wolverhampton Wanderers at St James’ Park on Saturday (3pm kick-off) with some injury concerns to contend with.

Following the international break, Eddie Howe revealed that he would be without new signings Yoane Wissa and Jacob Ramsey for the match.

Wissa picked up a knee injury while on international duty with DR Congo and is now set to see a specialist, with Howe confirming the £55million summer signing won’t be available this weekend with no timeframe on a potential return.

To add insult to injury, The Magpies boss revealed Ramsey would be out of action for at least a month following an ankle injury picked up at Leeds United. That would see the £39million summer arrival miss the next seven matches in all competitions, including Wolves, Barcelona, AFC Bournemouth, Bradford, Arsenal, Union SG and Nottingham Forest.

NUFC injury latest

When asked about whether Wissa could make his debut against Wolves, Howe said: “Unfortunately not, he won’t make this game. I saw him for the first time yesterday and he’s feeling the effects so he won’t be available.

"He'll go away for tests and to see a specialist so we'll wait and see."

On Ramsey, Howe added: “Jacob Ramsey is the only other injury concern we have, he’ll miss the game. His ankle swelled up due to a tackle against Leeds and I think he’ll be missing until the next international break.”

Eddie Howe on Nick Woltemade

Wissa’s injury paves the way for record signing Woltemade to make his debut against Wolves, but will it come from the start?

William Osula, who started up front last time out at Leeds, is the only other striker option available to Howe heading into the match.

“He's fine, he's trained well, been really, really pleased with how he's looked in the last couple of days,” Howe said on Woltemade.

“A big change for him, big opportunity for him as well, I think he's got a great nature, a great character, he's very calm, he's gone straight into our training and not looked out of place, showed his qualities, so yeah really pleased with how he's settled in.”

On whether Woltemade could start, Howe added: “Yeah, I think we always view it very much individually, I don't think there's a set formula for new players, it all depends on your need and their, as you say, their fitness and form, I have no hesitation playing any of the new players currently.

“[But] I think we need some understanding, which I know the Newcastle supporters will give him because in my experience here, they've been very understanding of every situation that a player faces.

"It's a very difficult league to come into and instantly feel at ease and comfortable within it. Now, some players have done that and we certainly hope Nick is one of those that looks comfortable in the Premier League with the speed change, etc, all the challenges that he's going to face.

"But it's worth remembering back to Alex [Isak], Alex didn't play every game at the start. He was rotated with Callum and he was bedded in gently and I think that really helped his long-term success. So, every player is different. Let's wait and see what happens with Nick, but we certainly support him through every moment."