Newcastle United are pushing to sign a striker on deadline day after sanctioning a Premier League record exit for Alexander Isak to Liverpool.

Isak’s exit leaves Newcastle with new signing Nick Woltemade as the only established striker in Eddie Howe’s squad, though the £65million club-record signing is new to the Premier League.

The Magpies want to sign another striker to bolster their attack, having also lost Callum Wilson earlier in the summer.

William Osula led the line for Newcastle at Leeds United on Saturday for his first Premier League start for the club in the absence of Isak, suspended Anthony Gordon and recently signed Woltemade.

Newcastle United have until 7pm to agree striker deal

With Isak’s move to Liverpool imminent, Newcastle will need to act quickly to sign another striker.

It was previously understood that Newcastle wouldn’t approve Isak’s exit without a suitable replacement through the door.

Woltemade may well be that replacement, but in that case the club are still yet to replace Wilson which has been Eddie Howe’s wish throughout the transfer window.

Another striker will be necessary in order to minimise the impact of Isak’s departure. Without the Swedish striker, Newcastle have had a frustrating start to the season with two 0-0 draws and a last-gasp 3-2 defeat to Liverpool.

Newcastle have been targeting Brentford forward Yoane Wissa since mid-July but are still yet to strike a deal for the 28-year-old, having had two bids rejected. The Bees insist Wissa is not for sale, but Newcastle will look to test their resolve once again today.

Other striker options have also been assessed with Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen on Newcastle’s radar. The Magpies have had a £55million bid rejected for the striker with Wolves, like Brentford, briefing that the player is not for sale.

But there is another player potentially available once again after a wild few days in the transfer market.

Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson U-turn

Newcastle have been monitoring Nicolas Jackson’s situation after Chelsea made the striker available to leave the club this summer.

Bayern Munich then swooped in to strike a deal for Jackson after Newcastle signed the Bundesliga side’s top striker target Nick Woltemade.

Bayern agreed a loan with Chelsea which included an option to make the deal permanent. But after striker Liam Delap picked up an injury for Chelsea during the 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, Chelsea quickly pulled the plug on Jackson’s loan deal.

Although the player and his agent remained determined to go ahead with the deal, Chelsea would not sanction the exit and Bayern officially pulled out of the move.

But Jackson’s return to Chelsea could prove to be a brief one, as Chelsea also agreed a recall for forward Marc Guiu to return from his loan spell at Sunderland to solve their potential striker crisis.

As such, Jackson’s hopes of leaving Chelsea before the summer transfer window closes are not completely over just yet.

Newcastle ideally need to sign a striker before 7pm and Jackson is potentially available after a whirlwind weekend for the Senegal international.