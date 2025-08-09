Newcastle United receive major transfer hint as Chelsea man axed from squad

Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United latest news: Nicolas Jackson’s future at Chelsea is in doubt amid intense transfer speculation.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson was left out of the squad that took on Bayer Leverkusen in a pre-season friendly at Stamford Bridge on Friday night amid intense speculation over his future at the club. The Senegalese international has most recently been linked with a move to Newcastle United as they search for a potential replacement for Alexander Isak.

Speaking last week, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca commented on Jackson’s situation, leaving the door open for his potential departure: “Nico is okay. He’s okay,” Maresca said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico’s situation.

“At the moment we also had two strikers arrive, both of them in the USA, Joao and Liam. So we will see what happens.”

Reports on Friday ahead of the Blues’ clash against Leverkusen revealed that Jackson was interested in ‘exploring his options’ this summer. Speculation linking Bayern Munich with a move for him were quashed, however, with Newcastle United among the main suitors for his signature.

In Jackson’s absence, Chelsea ran-out 2-0 winners against their German opponents with new signings Estevao and Joao Pedro getting on the scoresheet for the Blues. The absence of the Senegalese striker will undoubtedly fuel speculation surrounding his potential exit from Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Chelsea have added Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Pedro to their ranks this summer with Jackson, who will miss their first game of the season through suspension following his red card at St James’ Park back in May, slipping down the pecking order.

Nicolas Jackson transfer news

Speculation linking Jackson with a move to St James’ Park intensified this week following Newcastle United’s failure to land Benjamin Sesko’s signature. The Slovenian international has moved to Old Trafford instead of the north east in yet another blow to Newcastle’s efforts in the transfer market this summer.

Newcastle United would have to overcome a number of hurdles if they are to secure a move for Jackson this summer, however. The first major issue would be the finances that could be involved in a deal.

The Blues, who signed Delap and Pedro for a combined £90m this summer to compete with Jackson, reportedly value the Senegalese international at £50m. If that number, one that would be a near club record fee for the Magpies to spend on a single player, doesn’t put off Newcastle United, then NewcastleWorld report that Jackson’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block. Jackson’s current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2033 and the player is reluctant to leave, even with that added competition around him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester United, who swooped to sign Sesko from under the nose of Newcastle United, had also been linked with a move for Jackson, but their interest has reduced significantly following their capture of the RB Leipzig man. Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, has been linked with a move in the opposite direction and could be the latest big name to join Maresca’s Chelsea squad.