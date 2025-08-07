Newcastle United transfer news: Enzo Maresca has spoken about Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson after he was linked with a surprise move to St James’ Park.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about transfer speculation linking Nicolas Jackson with a move to St James’ Park this summer. Newcastle United’s failure to sign Benjamin Sesko, combined with frustrated attempts to land Joao Pedro and Liam Delap earlier in the window, mean they continue to search for someone that could replace Alexander Isak as the club’s talisman.

A move for Yoane Wissa would strengthen Eddie Howe’s attacking option, but Isak’s potential departure means an elite striker would be needed to fill that void. At 24 years of age and with a proven, albeit very small sample size, Premier League track record, he would fit the profile of what the Magpies are looking for.

At Stamford Bridge, Jackson currently faces stiff competition for starting spots following the arrivals of both Pedro and Delap earlier this summer and Maresca, who again has the challenge of keeping a very bloated squad happy as lavish spending in the transfer market continues, hasn’t fully closed the door on Jackson leaving this summer: “Nico is okay. He’s okay,” Maresca said.

“When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico’s situation.

“At the moment we also had two strikers arrive, both of them in the USA, Joao and Liam. So we will see what happens.”

In two seasons at Chelsea following his arrival from Villareal, Jackson has netted 24 Premier League goals. Two of those goals were scored against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge during Chelsea’s 3-2 win in March 2024 and then their 2-1 win over Howe’s side seven months later.

Newcastle United’s Nicolas Jackson transfer ‘problem’

Newcastle United would have to overcome a number of hurdles if they are to secure a move for Jackson this summer, however. The first major issue would be the finances that could be involved in a deal.

The Blues, who signed Delap and Pedro for a combined £90m this summer to compete with Jackson, reportedly value the Senegalese international at £80m. If that number, one that would be a club record fee for the Magpies to spend on a single player, doesn’t put off Newcastle United, then NewcastleWorld report that Jackson’s wages could prove to be a stumbling block. Jackson’s current contract at Stamford Bridge expires in 2033 and the player is reluctant to leave, even with that added competition around him.

Furthermore, Jackson will not be available for selection during the first game of the season. He will serve the third match of a three game ban he received after being sent off during Chelsea’s defeat at St James’ Park in May.

Jackson was dismissed after catching Sven Botman with his elbow in a brainless incident that may well have cost Maresca’s side the win on Tyneside that day. This winter’s African Cup of Nations could also cause an issue for the Magpies if they end the summer having signed both Jackson and Wissa. Both players could represent their nations at that tournament and miss Premier League matches during that time.