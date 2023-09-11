Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are now just days away from resuming their Premier League campaign.

The Magpies have put together a disappointing start so far, showing defensive fragility that was not there last season, and Eddie Howe knows he needs to iron out those issues ahead of the Champions League getting started next week. Newcastle will be expected to put up a good fight in their so-called ‘group of death’, while another European finish of some sort will be expected in the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly interest

Newcastle are said to be one of the clubs interested in AFC Bournemouth midfielder Lloyd Kelly ahead of January.

Kelly has been a key part of the Cherries’ back-line over recent times, but he faces an uncertain future with his contract set to expire next summer. A number of clubs are now reportedly interested, and according to Football Insider, Newcastle are showing an interest as they already contemplate adding further defensive depth in the winter.

Liverpool and a number of other clubs are also being linked, with Kelly potentially available for a good price given his contract situation.

Rigg links

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle are being tipped to make a move for Sunderland starlet Chris Rigg.

Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: “It's one to watch, for sure. Even though he is at Sunderland, a vast proportion of his family are all Newcastle fans as well. I think that one could be one to watch in January. Newcastle are concurrently planning for their future as well as the present. Garang Kuol is a good example and so is Harrison Ashby, who West Ham simply didn't want to lose.