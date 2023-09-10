News you can trust since 1849
Champions League prize money: The stunning amounts Newcastle United could earn this season

Newcastle United begin their Champions League campaign at the San Siro next week.

By Joe Buck
Published 10th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST
After two decades away from the competition, Newcastle United are back in the Champions League. Secured by a goalless draw against Leicester City in the final home game of last season, Eddie Howe's side are just nine days away from playing their first match in this season's Champions League group stages.

For the first time since March 2003 when the Magpies were defeated 2-0 by Barcelona, St James’ Park will host Champions League football once again in the coming weeks, however, their journey begins in Milan and a hotly anticipated clash with AC Milan.

Here, we take a look at the huge financial prizes on offer for Newcastle United and the staggering amounts that a run in the Champions League could earn them, should they be able to progress through a group that contains PSG, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan:

Champions League prize money

The 32 clubs that feature in the Champions League group stage each receive €15.64m (£13.6m), simply for reaching that stage. Every group stage win is worth roughly €2.8m (£2.44m) with a draw being worth just-shy of €900,000 (£780,000). Qualifying from the group stage to the Round of 16 is worth €9.6m (£8.35m) with that increasing to €10.6m (£9.22m) with a win in that round.

A semi-final appearance would earn a team €12.5m (£10.87m). Getting to the final guarantees €15.5m (£13.48m) whilst winning the competition is worth an additional €20m (£17.4m).

In all, the team that wins the competition would net a staggering €85,140,000 (£74.06m) in prize money. For comparison, the winners of the FA Cup will earn £2m in prize money whilst Carabao Cup winners net £100,000.