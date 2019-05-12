'No excuses!': Newcastle United fans send strong message to Mike Ashley after Fulham triumph

Newcastle United fans have reacted to their fine victory over Fulham - and have sent a strong message to Mike Ashley.

Rafa Benitez's side ended the campaign with a 4-0 triumph at Craven Cottage - and fans have now urged Ashley to secure the future of their manager.

The Spaniard's current contract expires in the summer, and fans are keen to see him commit his future after the Magpies put in another stellar display.

Here's how supporters reacted to the Fulham triumph:

@George__Gordon said: "What a season we’ve had, Ritchie, Hayden, Schar, Almiron, Rondon, Perez, etc all absolutely superb and fought for the club, not to mention, Rafa is a miracle worker and we NEED to keep ahold of him. WHO’S THAT TEAM WE CALL UNITEDDDD"

@Cut_Thumb added: "Great result, great league place given the lack of investment. Can only hope Rafa gets a half decent deal"

@mickwatson65 commented: "Great second half of the season for #NUFC If only the owner had an ounce of ambition..."

@Ginkohro tweeted: "Finish the season on high, hat off everyone and thank you for this season. Hopefully we can make progress from this moment"

@toonpete85 posted: "What a fantastic finish to the season! Now that the football is over, time to focus on the future - keeping Rafa and signing Rondon being the start of that future"

@Gbarrnes added: "Great end to the year but please please please Let's bring in a proven goalscorer for next year, someone who will grab 15-20 goals! Let's start to challenge for top half & start to challenge for cups!"

@DanHarwood23 said: "Not a bad season at all. We’ve got a great group of lads who fight for the badge every game and plenty of talent to build around. Keeping Rafa and signing Rondon is a must. If we do that and spend a bit, then dare I say I’m actually excited for what’s to come"

@georgecaris1 posted: "finished 3 places lower this season but got more points decent season for us need a good transfer window and kick on again slow and steady progression for us"

@10swampmonster commented: "Rafa and Rondon signed ,no excuses."

@PJAMESM1 tweeted: "A good three points to finish the season. Let's hope Rafa is in charge next season and is supported with a budget to enable us to compete. #IMHO the decisions that are made now will determine the team clubs future for the foreseeable future"

@Boyburberry said: "Things seemed to perk up after Almiron’s arrival this season! Let’s invest and kick on!"

@martinjude66 added: "Great result on the last day. Absolutely vital to give the boss a contract. Sign Rondon and splash the cash"