Callum Wilson has made a strong statement surrounding his Newcastle United future and criticism coming his way following an injury-hit 2024.

Wilson hasn’t started a Premier League match since May, with an injury in pre-season keeping him out of Newcastle United’s first 14 games of the season. Wilson returned to action as a substitute during the defeat to West Ham - a role he has since undertaken in their last two outings.

The former Bournemouth man is out of contract at the end of the season with his future at the club currently up-in-the-air, in no small part down to the injury issues that have plagued him throughout his career on Tyneside. Despite missing 18 Premier League matches through injury last season, Wilson still netted nine times, becoming the club’s second-top Premier League goalscorer.

In a strong column in the club’s matchday programme ahead of their draw with Liverpool on Wednesday night, Wilson wrote: “Football is fickle at times; true people - like the manager - remember but some people forget what happened a few weeks ago, let alone previous seasons, and the only way you can remind people of who you are, what you are and what you stand for is by performing on the pitch.

“There’s no point me writing in the matchday programme what I’ve done and what I’m going to do - I’ve just got to go out there and do it. I’m raring to go, hungrier than ever, and I love playing here. I have so much to give still at this club and for those who remember what I’ve done so far, I’m back now to create new memories.”